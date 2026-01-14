Grayscale Expands Watchlist, Flags 36 New Crypto Tokens For Possible Products



Grayscale is weighing 36 new tokens for potential future investment products, spanning major L1s, L2s, and DeFi-linked assets.

The list is not a product promise, said Grayscale. The firm said inclusion is illustrative, and assets can be added or removed without appearing first. The update hints at broader institutional positioning, as Grayscale maps exposure beyond its current lineup using its sector-based framework to guide potential new offerings.

Grayscale is widening the set of crypto assets it may package into future investment products, offering investors a clearer view of what could come next beyond its existing lineup.

In its“Assets Under Consideration and Current Products” update, Grayscale listed 36 tokens it is evaluating for potential inclusion in future products. The firm said that the list covers assets not currently included in a Grayscale product but identified as possible candidates. They also stressed that the table is illustrative and not a guarantee of launches.

Grayscale's consideration list includes major names across categories such as Aptos (APT), Arbitrum (ARB), Binance Coin (BNB), Polkadot (DOT), Toncoin (TON), and Tron (TRX), reflecting a mix of smart contract platforms, DeFi-linked assets, consumer tokens, and AI-related projects.

The company said it aims to update the list as often as every 15 days after quarter-end, while noting that the current table is“as of January 12, 2026” and may change intra-quarter as multi-asset funds reconstitute and new single-asset products launch.

Grayscale Explores Public Listing

A key angle is that the shortlist is organized under Grayscale's Crypto Sectors taxonomy (its framework for grouping the market), which was developed in collaboration with FTSE/Russell. This is something that the firm uses in its research and indexing work. Separately, Grayscale Investments Inc. disclosed in an S-1 filing that it had publicly filed for a proposed IPO, underscoring the firm's broader push to scale its product platform. However, Grayscale has not disclosed a timeline for pricing or listing, and the proposed IPO remains under regulatory review.

The filing comes as crypto dealmaking accelerates. The Block reported that crypto IPO and M & A activity rebounded in 2025, with venture firms expecting continued momentum into 2026 as public markets reopen to digital asset companies.

Read also: US Crypto Regulation Bill Hits Senate Snag With Democrats Calling For More Review Time – New Clause Elevates XRP, SOL, And More

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.