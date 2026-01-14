403
IIRSM Awards First Full-Catalogue Approval To HSI's 3,000+ Training Courses
HSI, a leading provider of environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) software and workforce development, has become the first organization to secure IIRSM (International Institute of Risk and Safety Management) approval for its entire course catalogue under a new framework.
The approval encompasses more than 3,000 training courses, spanning safety, compliance, industrial skills and professional development, representing an unprecedented scale of independent quality verification in the UK training market. HSI's courses delivered 22 million course views globally over the last 12 months, demonstrating the platform's reach across different industries.
The achievement marks a significant strategic milestone in HSI's ongoing European expansion. It builds on the continued market share growth of the HSI EHSQ platform and is further strengthened by the company's recent acquisitions of Ireland-based Skillko, a workforce competency and compliance management provider, and UK-based HandsHQ, a leading provider of RAMS and workforce training solutions.
HSI will offer organizations direct access to IIRSM-approved training courses, empowering Operations, HR and EHS leaders to elevate workforce capability, confidence and performance at scale.
Amanda Owen, Vice President of Content at HSI, said:
"Organizations managing contractors and distributed workforces face mounting pressure to verify competency in real-time. Having our entire course catalogue IIRSM-approved provides customers with instant confidence that training meets rigorous, independent standards, whether for construction site workers, manufacturing operators, facilities teams or other employees.
"This news is particularly significant as we integrate our training catalogue with the HSI Platform and contractor management solution, enabling point-of-service competency verification. For principal contractors managing dozens of subcontractors across multiple sites, this removes a substantial compliance burden."
HSI specifically chose IIRSM as its partner because of its respected standing in the UK and European region, and the reach it has internationally. The IIRSM Risk Management and Leadership Competence Framework aligns with how HSI has built its catalogue to support workforce competency across an increasing diverse workforce, from seasonal and agency staff to contractors and permanent employees.
Sue Bull, IIRSM Professional Development Specialist, said:
"This is the next step for IIRSM in terms of approving courses from organizations, such as HSI, which have a large and varied portfolio. It is important to provide a scheme which is relevant and agile to the needs of such an organization and which can provide independent recognition, trust and credibility to those who sign up for their courses.
"In addition, it is recognition for HSI that their courses align with the IIRSM Risk Management and Leadership Competence Framework and support the ongoing development of those working in a range of risk-related areas."
The approval comes as a growing number of industries face increasing regulatory scrutiny around workforce competency, particularly in contractor management. The HSE has updated guidance on managing contractors and the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations place greater emphasis on verified competency before high-risk work begins.
Traditional approaches, where organizations must individually vet training providers or rely on unaccredited courses, create compliance risks and administrative burden. IIRSM's catalogue approval provides a quality benchmark across HSI's complete training offering.
HSI already holds IACET (International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training), NERC (North American Electric Reliability Corp) and SHRM (Society of Human Resource Management) for its courses.
HSI's UK presence includes its HSI EHSQ management solution, HSI Skillko workforce competency and compliance management solution, and HSI HandsHQ risk assessment and training compliance solution.
About HSI
HSI is a leading software platform provider that integrates EHSQ, training, compliance, and operational risk management solutions. Its cloud-based, AI-enhanced platform combines intelligent workflows with proprietary content and data to help organizations proactively manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive operational excellence.
The HSI platform unifies essential safety functions including incident reporting, audits and inspections, compliance tracking, hazard observations, training, contractor and competency management, and safety meetings into one intuitive system. HSI's training catalogue, comprising 3,000+ IIRSM-approved courses, delivered 22 million course views globally in the last 12 months. This comprehensive approach has delivered measurable results for customers, including overall cost savings, significant reductions in Total Recordable Incident Rates, and enhanced competitive positioning for securing major contracts.
HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3 billion. For more information, visit
About IIRSM
The International Institute of Risk and Safety Management (IIRSM) is a UK-based professional membership organization with a global footprint. We help individuals and organizations around the world to feel safe, supported and empowered to identify and manage risks, protecting their environments and lives.
We aim to drive the holistic evolution of risk management in organizations across the globe, educating and protecting their people through our unique communities. We work together – providing training, knowledge sharing and networks – to support risk and safety professionals.
By collaborating with a variety of organizations, we have developed an unparalleled understanding of the challenges and opportunities they face.
For more information, visit
