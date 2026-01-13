403
China Vows to Defend Interests
(MENAFN) China on Tuesday pledged to “firmly protect” its interests following US President Donald Trump’s directive to impose 25% tariffs on "any and all" nations conducting business with Iran.
“Tariff wars have no winners and China will firmly protect its legitimate and lawful rights and interests,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told journalists in Beijing.
Emphasizing stability in the Middle East, Mao stated that Beijing backs Iran to “maintain national stability” and “oppose(s) interfering in the country’s internal affairs and the use, or threat of use, of force in international affairs.”
“Effective immediately, any country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America," Trump declared Monday in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. "This Order is final and conclusive."
The US and China, as the world’s two largest economies, maintain trade relations worth hundreds of billions of dollars annually.
Although Trump has repeatedly warned of military action against Iran should authorities employ lethal force to quell protests, his latest statement came only hours after the White House noted he "has an interest" in pursuing diplomacy with Tehran.
Meanwhile, mass demonstrations were staged Monday across several Iranian cities in support of the government, as anti-government protests entered their 16th day amid worsening economic conditions.
