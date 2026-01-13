Kim Goodwin
- Lecturer in Arts Management and Human Resources, The University of Melbourne
Dr Kim Goodwin teaches arts management and human resources. Her work bridges research, teaching, and real-world practice, exploring how people build careers, lead teams, and thrive in the arts. She's passionate about creative workforces, inclusive leadership, and supporting emerging talent in the cultural sector.Experience
- 2022–present Lecturer, University of Melbourne 2021–2022 Teaching Specialist, University of Melbourne 2018–2020 Sessional Academic, University of Melbourne 2016–2017 Assistant researcher, Deakin University 2014–2015 Lecturer, UNSW Art & Design
- 2017 Doctorate, University of Technology 2011 UNSW Art & Design, Master Art Administration 1999 Graduate Diploma Industrial Relations, RMIT University 1995 Postgraduate Diploma Fine Art, University of Melbourne 1993 Bachelor of Commerce, University of Melbourne
- 2022 Employment Practices and Institutional Inertia in the Arts Sector: The Roles and Skills of Arts Managers in Building Organizational Capacity and Creating Public Value., International Journal of Arts Management 2020 Leadership Reluctance in the Australian Arts and Cultural Sector, The Journal of Arts Management, Law and Society 2019 Developing self-efficacy and career optimism through participation in communities of practice within Australian creative industries, Australian Journal of Career Development
