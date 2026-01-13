Dr Kim Goodwin teaches arts management and human resources. Her work bridges research, teaching, and real-world practice, exploring how people build careers, lead teams, and thrive in the arts. She's passionate about creative workforces, inclusive leadership, and supporting emerging talent in the cultural sector.

