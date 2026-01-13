403
Dr. Sandeep Marwah Nominated Chair For FFI's CINEKIND Awards For Three Years
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi / Kolkata, December 2025: In a landmark decision that reinforces India's commitment to compassionate and value-driven cinema, the Film Federation of India (FFI), in association with People for Animals (PFA), proudly announces the establishment of CINEKIND - a prestigious national award honouring kindness, empathy, and humane storytelling in Indian cinema.
In recognition of his exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to socially conscious media, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Executive Body Member of FFI and President of Marwah Studios, has been nominated as Chair of the CINEKIND Award Committee for a tenure of three years.
The inaugural CINEKIND Awards will be held on December 20 in Kolkata, in the distinguished presence of Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, Chairperson of People for Animals and one of India's most influential voices for animal welfare, along with Mr. Firdausul Hasan, President of the Film Federation of India.
CINEKIND marks a new era for the film industry - one where cinematic excellence is measured not only in artistry and craft, but also in its ability to inspire compassion, dignity, and ethical values. The award aims to celebrate films that elevate society's moral consciousness and champion respect for all living beings.
Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, Chairperson, PFA, emphasized cinema's profound ability to influence society: "Cinema has the power to shape the conscience of a nation. CINEKIND will encourage filmmakers to portray kindness not as an exception, but as a defining cultural strength of India - inspiring millions to treat all living beings with dignity and compassion."
Mr. Firdausul Hasan, President, FFI, highlighted the visionary significance of the award: "The Film Federation of India is proud to champion an honour that steps beyond creative excellence into the realm of moral storytelling. CINEKIND will set a new benchmark in Indian cinema by recognising films that uplift human values and promote a compassionate vision for the world."
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chair, CINEKIND Award Committee, expressed his commitment: "CINEKIND represents a monumental shift in how we acknowledge the impact of cinema. This award celebrates stories that heal, uplift, and unite. It will motivate filmmakers to explore narratives rooted in empathy - an urgent necessity in today's evolving global landscape. I am deeply honoured to lead this mission."
Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Sandeep Marwah extended heartfelt thanks to the Film Federation of India, People for Animals, and all industry colleagues for their trust and support in championing this transformative movement.
