Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Dr. Sandeep Marwah Nominated Chair For FFI's CINEKIND Awards For Three Years

Dr. Sandeep Marwah Nominated Chair For FFI's CINEKIND Awards For Three Years


2026-01-13 01:04:34
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi / Kolkata, December 2025: In a landmark decision that reinforces India's commitment to compassionate and value-driven cinema, the Film Federation of India (FFI), in association with People for Animals (PFA), proudly announces the establishment of CINEKIND - a prestigious national award honouring kindness, empathy, and humane storytelling in Indian cinema.

In recognition of his exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication to socially conscious media, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Executive Body Member of FFI and President of Marwah Studios, has been nominated as Chair of the CINEKIND Award Committee for a tenure of three years.

The inaugural CINEKIND Awards will be held on December 20 in Kolkata, in the distinguished presence of Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, Chairperson of People for Animals and one of India's most influential voices for animal welfare, along with Mr. Firdausul Hasan, President of the Film Federation of India.

CINEKIND marks a new era for the film industry - one where cinematic excellence is measured not only in artistry and craft, but also in its ability to inspire compassion, dignity, and ethical values. The award aims to celebrate films that elevate society's moral consciousness and champion respect for all living beings.

Smt. Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, Chairperson, PFA, emphasized cinema's profound ability to influence society: "Cinema has the power to shape the conscience of a nation. CINEKIND will encourage filmmakers to portray kindness not as an exception, but as a defining cultural strength of India - inspiring millions to treat all living beings with dignity and compassion."

Mr. Firdausul Hasan, President, FFI, highlighted the visionary significance of the award: "The Film Federation of India is proud to champion an honour that steps beyond creative excellence into the realm of moral storytelling. CINEKIND will set a new benchmark in Indian cinema by recognising films that uplift human values and promote a compassionate vision for the world."

Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chair, CINEKIND Award Committee, expressed his commitment: "CINEKIND represents a monumental shift in how we acknowledge the impact of cinema. This award celebrates stories that heal, uplift, and unite. It will motivate filmmakers to explore narratives rooted in empathy - an urgent necessity in today's evolving global landscape. I am deeply honoured to lead this mission."

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Sandeep Marwah extended heartfelt thanks to the Film Federation of India, People for Animals, and all industry colleagues for their trust and support in championing this transformative movement.

Company:-Marwah Studios

User:- Sanjay Shah

Email:[email protected]

Phone:-+91-1204831143


MENAFN13012026003198003206ID1110590267



ForPressRelease

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search