Hang Lung Enters The Next Phase In Its Sustainability Journey With Ambitious New Targets

Priority

2030 Goals

2030 Targets



Climate Resilience





Reduce carbon footprint in line with science and adapt to a changing climate



1. In-use operational emissions: 56.1% per m2 reduction in scope 1, 2 and 3 in-use operational GHG emissions of owned and leased buildings from a 2023 base year.



2. Upfront embodied emissions: 42% reduction in upfront embodied emissions from a 2023 base year.



3. Renewable electricity: 70% of our landlord's electricity consumption across the portfolio provided by renewable electricity.



4. Adaptation: 10% reduction in our Climate Value-at-Risk compared to the absence of implemented adaptation measures.



Resource Management



Drive efficient and circular use of natural resources and help regenerate nature



5. Energy Use Intensity: 10% reduction in the landlord's energy use intensity from a 2023 base year.



6. Operational Waste: 35% recycling of municipal solid waste generated from operating properties.



7. Construction Waste: 90% recycling of construction waste generated from construction sites.



8. Water: 8% reduction in freshwater intensity from a 2023 base year.



9. Biodiversity: 10% biodiversity net gain on all new development projects and major renovations with landscape renovation.



Wellbeing



Foster safe, inclusive and healthy spaces that enhance quality of life for all stakeholders



10. Health and safety: Maintain zero work-related fatalities, serious injuries, and occupational diseases for employees and contractors. Maintain a Lost Time Injury Rate of 1.5 or below for employees and contractors.



11. Indoor air quality: Maintain, more than 90% of the time, PM2.5, TVOC and CO2 levels below levels defined in the RESET Air standard.



12. Employee engagement: Maintain an employee engagement survey rating greater than or equal to the 75th percentile.



13. Diversity: At least 5% of our workforce across the portfolio is comprised of people from diverse backgrounds.*



14. Diversity: Maintain Female-to-Male pay ratio of 1:1; maintain gender balance in management positions.



15. Social impact: Create at least HK$40 million in social value through our community investments.



Sustainable Transactions



Collaborate with key stakeholders across our value chain to advance our sustainability priorities



16. Tenant electricity intensity: Benchmarking provided to 100% of tenants across the Chinese Mainland portfolio and work with tenants towards a 10% reduction in their electricity intensity from a 2023 base year.



17. Tenants: Tenants representing 25% of our leased floor area in applicable Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong properties participate in our tenant sustainability partnerships program.



18. Suppliers: Regularly conduct ESG risk screening for 100% of active suppliers and provide ESG assessments for suppliers covering 50% of spending.



19. Procurement: 15% of spending on operational procurement qualifies as sustainable procurement.

