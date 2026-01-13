403
Foreign Minister Fidan speaks with Greek, Uzbek counterparts
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday held individual phone conversations with his Greek and Uzbek counterparts, Turkish diplomatic sources said.
During the call with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, the two officials discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.
In a separate conversation with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Fidan addressed bilateral ties and regional issues, including preparations for an upcoming high-level strategic cooperation council meeting between the two countries.
No additional details about the discussions were released.
