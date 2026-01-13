Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Foreign Minister Fidan speaks with Greek, Uzbek counterparts

Foreign Minister Fidan speaks with Greek, Uzbek counterparts


2026-01-13 03:43:02
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday held individual phone conversations with his Greek and Uzbek counterparts, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

During the call with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, the two officials discussed bilateral relations and regional developments.

In a separate conversation with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Fidan addressed bilateral ties and regional issues, including preparations for an upcoming high-level strategic cooperation council meeting between the two countries.

No additional details about the discussions were released.

MENAFN13012026000045017640ID1110590799



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search