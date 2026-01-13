403
Paramilitary RSF attack in North Darfur leaves dozen of civilians dead
(MENAFN) A pro-Sudanese army joint force reported Monday that 19 civilians were killed during a large-scale ground assault by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Jarjira area of North Darfur.
According to the Joint Force of Armed Movements, the Sudanese army, supported by the joint force and local vigilante groups, successfully repelled the RSF attack late Sunday, preventing fighters from advancing further. The statement said RSF forces suffered heavy personnel and equipment losses, with several fighters captured. Retreating RSF elements allegedly carried out killings and abductions of civilians, leading to the 19 reported deaths. The Justice and Equality Movement, a key faction in the joint force, reported six of its fighters were killed in the clashes.
In a separate incident, the Sudan Doctors Network reported that five civilians were killed and 13 injured after RSF forces shelled a market in Kartala, South Kordofan state. The group stated that a drone strike targeted the market directly and emphasized that all victims were civilians.
The medical network condemned the attacks as deliberate targeting of civilians, holding the RSF leadership accountable and calling it a serious violation of international humanitarian law.
It urged the UN, human rights organizations, and the international community to take urgent measures to protect civilians, halt attacks on residential areas and markets, and ensure safe corridors for humanitarian aid. The organization continues to monitor the situation and provide medical assistance to the wounded.
