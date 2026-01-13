403
Turkey’s FM attends online Gaza peace discussions
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan joined an online session on Monday to discuss preparations for the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, diplomatic sources said.
The virtual meeting followed discussions held in Miami, Florida, in late December 2025 and included officials from the US, Egypt, and Qatar, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.
The talks focus on advancing the Gaza peace plan after a ceasefire went into effect on Oct. 10 under US President Donald Trump’s 20-point framework, halting two years of Israeli military operations that have killed over 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 171,000 since October 2023.
