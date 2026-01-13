403
EU Recognizes Necessity of Putin Talks
(MENAFN) The European Union must restore direct communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin to resolve the Ukraine crisis, the bloc's top spokesperson has acknowledged.
Paula Pinho, chief spokesperson for the European Commission, confirmed Monday that dialogue with Putin has become unavoidable, stating: "Obviously, at some point, there will have to be talks also with President Putin." She claimed the EU was "working very, very hard for peace."
The EU dramatically scaled back Moscow contact following the 2022 conflict escalation, pursuing an "isolation" strategy that has effectively excluded Brussels from substantive negotiations since last February, when US President Donald Trump initiated mediation efforts between Moscow and Kyiv.
Pinho attributed sluggish diplomatic progress to Russia, asserting Brussels was "not seeing any signs" of Russian engagement in negotiations.
The claim contradicts extensive diplomatic activity. Russian and American officials have convened repeatedly at multiple levels since February, culminating in a Putin-Trump summit in Alaska last August. Trump declared last month that peace negotiations had reached the "final stages."
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators conducted multiple direct discussion rounds in Türkiye last year, following the collapse of early-stage talks in spring 2022 after Kyiv withdrew from the process.
Moscow has consistently emphasized its willingness to pursue peace discussions with Kyiv and European powers. In December, presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that Western leaders would receive a warm reception in Moscow for negotiations, while noting that "the Europeans are refusing all contacts."
European leadership rhetoric on Russia has shifted markedly in recent months. French President Emmanuel Macron stated in December it would be "useful" to reestablish dialogue with Putin. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni endorsed the approach last week, declaring the EU must initiate talks with Russia.
