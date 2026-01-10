India To Become Developed Nation On Autopilot, Says NSA Ajit Doval

India to develop on 'autopilot' under PM Modi's pace

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday said that India will become a developed nation at the pace set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even if it runs on autopilot. Speaking at the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue in the national capital, he urged the youth to strengthen their decision-making skills, saying strong and timely decisions are key to leading the country in all fields.

"I've forgotten my youth, and your youth has changed so much that I'm not even aware of many things. But one thing is very common in both: when I was young, and now, I've observed that it always stays with you... That is your decision-making ability... India will definitely develop. India, at the pace and speed that PM Modi has set. Even if it runs on autopilot, it will still be developed," Doval said.

Decision-making key for future leaders

"But the question is: who will lead this developed India? How capable will they be? The greatest strength of a leader is making the right decisions. They make decisions on time and implement those decisions with complete faith and conviction. So if you want to become a leader of developed India, in any field, science, technology, security, you will have to make decisions, and you will have to develop this decision-making ability from now on," he said.

'Will of the nation is what wars are fought for'

Doval said that a nation's willpower is its true strength, and wars are fought to break an opponent's morale, not for violence. He praised India's leadership for guiding the country toward rapid progress over the past decade through strong commitment, hard work, and dedication.

"You can increase your willpower. That same willpower becomes national power. Why do we fight wars? We're not psychopaths who get great satisfaction or pleasure from seeing enemy corpses, dead bodies, and severed limbs. That's not why wars are fought. Wars are fought to break a country's morale, so that it will surrender according to our wishes and accept our terms, allowing us to achieve what we want... The will of the nation is what wars are fought for," he said.

"Even today, look at all the wars and conflicts that are happening; some countries want to impose their will on others, and for that, they are using force. If you are so powerful that no one can oppose you, then you will always remain independent. But if you have everything but without that morale, all your weapons and resources will be useless, and for that, you need leadership. Today, we are very fortunate to have such leadership in the country. A leadership that, in 10 years, has taken the country from where it was to where it is now, putting it on the path to rapid progress. Their commitment, their hard work, and their total dedication are an inspiration for all of us," Doval said.

Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2.0 commenced today (Saturday) and will continue till January 12, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The first edition of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue was held in January 2025 at the same venue. (ANI)

