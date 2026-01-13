403
Trump Mentions Iran Reached Out for Nuclear Talks Amid Protests
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump announced Sunday that Iranian officials contacted the US to explore potential negotiations over the country’s nuclear program, suggesting a possible diplomatic opening during a period of heightened strain.
Speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One while traveling from Florida to Washington, DC, Trump said Iranian representatives reached out on Saturday to request discussions.
"They called yesterday. Iran called to negotiate yesterday," he said. "I think they're tired of being beat up by the United States. Iran wants to negotiate."
Trump noted that preparations for a meeting were underway, though he warned that developments on the ground could compel the US to act before any talks occur.
"We may meet with them, he said. "I mean, a meeting is being set up, but we may have to act, because of what's happening, before the meeting. But, a meeting is being set up. Iran called. They want to negotiate."
Meanwhile, Iran has been engulfed in demonstrations since late December, sparked by the steep decline of its national currency and worsening economic conditions.
