Oxford Insights Determines Georgia's AI Readiness Level

2026-01-13 12:04:24
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 13. The Oxford Insights international think tank has published a new index of governments' readiness around the world to adopt artificial intelligence (the Government AI Readiness Index 2025), in which Georgia ranked 84th out of 195 countries, Trend reports via Oxford Insights.

The think tank's report outlines Georgia's performance across key components of the Government AI Readiness Index: Policy Capacity (19.00), AI Infrastructure (48.01), Governance (74.17), Public Sector Adoption (47.44), Development & Diffusion (29.19), and Resilience (36.55).

The Government AI Readiness Index 2025 is an annual assessment that evaluates the preparedness of governments to deploy artificial intelligence across national, regional, and international levels. Now in its eighth edition, the Index has established itself as a definitive benchmark in the global AI landscape, widely consulted by national governments, international bodies, and organizations such as UNESCO and the G20.

This index serves as a crucial tool for assessing countries' progress in AI integration, providing a clear picture of how effectively governments are incorporating AI technologies into public services and governance.

