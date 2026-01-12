Space Mining Market To Reach USD 7.39 Billion By 2031, Driven By Rising Demand For Rare-Earth Metals And Lunar Resource Extraction Trends Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Space Mining Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the space mining market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Introduction

The space mining market size was valued at USD 2.58 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow from USD 3.07 billion in 2026 to reach USD 7.39 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 19.18% during the forecast period (2026–2031). This expansion is supported by declining launch costs, growing demand for platinum group metals (PGMs) and rare-earth elements, and increasing government initiatives around extraterrestrial resource utilization. Early-stage extraction trials and technological advancements in in-situ resource utilization (ISRU) are encouraging commercial players to invest in off-planet mining projects. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to record the fastest growth, while Europe continues to dominate the space mining market share.

Key Market Trends

Several factors are shaping the dynamics of the space mining industry and defining current space mining market trends:

Declining Launch Costs: Reusable heavy-lift launch vehicles have significantly reduced orbital launch prices, enabling viable asteroid and lunar mining missions. Lower costs are attracting new entrants and intensifying competition across the ecosystem.

Rising Demand for Critical Metals: Fuel-cell technology, advanced batteries, and clean energy infrastructure are increasing global demand for PGMs and rare-earth metals. Terrestrial supply constraints are making space-based extraction an increasingly attractive alternative.

Government ISRU Programs and Artemis Accords: National and international frameworks are providing clarity on off-planet resource utilization and ownership while funding technology maturation, offering long-term stability for private mining initiatives.

Private Launch Service Expansion: The rapid growth of ride-share and commercial launch services is improving access to orbital platforms for smaller players, broadening participation across the commercial space mining value chain.

Microgravity Additive Manufacturing: Advances in microgravity 3D printing are enhancing in-situ construction and material utilization capabilities, supporting sustainable off-world infrastructure development.

Environmental and ESG Considerations: Emerging discussions around off-earth sustainability standards and carbon credit mechanisms are influencing investment decisions and long-term project planning.

Together, these developments reinforce positive outcomes highlighted in the broader space mining market analysis, creating both commercial and strategic opportunities for investors, governments, and space agencies.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Extraterrestrial Commodity

Construction

Human Life Sustainability

Fuel

Mining

3D Printing

By Resource Type

Water and Volatiles

Rare-Earth and Platinum Group Metals

Structural Elements

By Extraction Target Body

Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs)

Main-Belt Asteroids

Lunar Regolith

Mars Moons (Phobos, Deimos)

By Mission Phase

Spacecraft Design and Engineering

Launch Services

Mining Operations and Logistics

By Geography

North America

South America

Middle East & Africa

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Key Players

Moon Express

Off-World, Inc.

Asteroid Mining Corporation

AstroForge

ispace, Inc.

Conclusion

The space mining industry is positioned for strong expansion, driven by declining launch costs, rising demand for critical minerals, and supportive regulatory frameworks. The expansion of private launch services and advancements in microgravity manufacturing are accelerating the transition from experimental missions to commercially viable operations. With Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region and Europe maintaining leadership in overall market penetration, the space mining market forecast points to increasing capital inflows from both government and private stakeholders.

Overall, insights into the space mining market size, share, and evolving dynamics suggest a shift from theoretical exploration to actionable commercial mining initiatives. Companies across energy, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing sectors are actively evaluating off-planet opportunities to secure rare resources, strengthen technological capabilities, and diversify supply chains-positioning space mining as a critical pillar of future industrial development.

