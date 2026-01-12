Russia Plans To Ratify Agreement With Belarus On Refusing To Extradite Citizens To International Courts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Nastoyashchee Vremya

The document has been published in the legislative activity support system. The agreement between Russia and Belarus was signed in March 2025 and concerned so-called“persons under protection.”

The agreement states that the basis for refusing to comply with requests from foreign courts and states may be the“risk of torture or ill-treatment” of Russians and Belarusians. The parties also undertake to inform each other of instances where other countries attempt to restrict the freedom of their citizens illegally and to take measures to counteract such actions.

Next round of the negotiation process may occur at end of February - Dmytro Kuleba

As reported by Ukrinform, at the end of December, Putin signed a law stipulating that foreign courts with jurisdiction in the field of criminal justice, operating without Russia's participation, are no longer subject to enforcement in Russia.