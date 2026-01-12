MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Secure Medical & TelehealthCash to Showcase White-Label Telehealth Opportunities at Affiliate Summit West

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - Secure Medical, a healthcare company with more than two decades of operational experience, announced it will be attending Affiliate Summit West, taking place January 12th-14th at Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, where it will highlight new opportunities for partners to launch and scale their own branded telehealth businesses through TelehealthCash.

Secure Medical is now offering select partners the ability to create fully branded white-label telehealth companies, including platforms. These turnkey solutions allow partners to enter the telehealth space quickly while leveraging systems already trusted by patients nationwide.

Partners can build telehealth brands across a broad spectrum of high-demand categories, including urgent care, mental health services, lifestyle medications, emergency care, pet care, and much more.

In addition to medications and telehealth services, Secure Medical is expanding its offerings to include medical travel kits designed specifically for families, providing convenient access to essential medical supplies while on the go. The company also offers a range of medical devices aimed at assisting daily activities, helping patients improve their quality of life through innovative and practical healthcare solutions.

Patients using these platforms can easily connect with licensed doctors nationwide and receive prescribed medications and products with same-day delivery to their homes or travel destinations, creating a seamless, modern healthcare experience.

Secure Medical and TelehealthCash provide the full backend infrastructure, including technology, provider networks, pharmacy fulfillment, compliance, and operational support. Partners retain control over branding, marketing, and growth strategy, with the flexibility to choose between subscription-based models or one-time purchase models, depending on their business objectives.

Affiliate Summit West attendees are invited to visit Booth 108 to see how Secure Medical's proven process can integrate directly into existing business models or serve as a launchpad for new telehealth ventures. On-site demonstrations will show how affiliates, entrepreneurs, and brands can tap into one of the fastest-growing industries.

About Secure Medical

Secure Medical has been a trusted healthcare services provider for over 27 years, delivering compliant, scalable medical solutions across multiple verticals. Through TelehealthCash, the company empowers partners to build, brand, and grow telehealth businesses using proven systems and high-performing frameworks.

Event: Affiliate Summit West

Dates: January 12th-14th

Location: Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, NV

Booth: 108

Media Contact Information

Kyle Rao

Secure Medical

