Bushiroad Announces Major Expansion Of Bang Dream! Project With New Anime Series And Feature Film Slated For 2026
New Series: BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA Set to premiere in Summer 2026, this new series introduces the virtual band Mugendai Mewtype. This marks a significant evolution in the franchise, blending traditional band storytelling with new virtual elements. Bushiroad has released the first key visual and promotional video, offering fans a first look at the new aesthetic.
Feature Film: Ave Mujica - prima aurora - Following the conclusion of the TV anime Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast -, Bushiroad announced a theatrical sequel titled Ave Mujica - prima aurora -. Scheduled for a Fall 2026 release, the film will continue the dramatic narrative of the Ave Mujica band members. A teaser visual and website have launched today to commemorate the announcement.
Both projects signify Bushiroad's continued commitment to expanding the BanG Dream! IP across different media formats and storytelling styles.
