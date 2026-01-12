Bushiroad Announces Major Expansion Of Bang Dream! Project With New Anime Series And Feature Film Slated For 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- TOKYO, JAPAN – Bushiroad Inc. has officially unveiled its aggressive animation slate for the coming year during the Cardfight!! Vanguard 15th Anniversary Bushiroad New Year Presentation 2026. The company confirmed two major additions to the BanG Dream! multimedia franchise: a new anime series featuring a virtual band, and a theatrical film sequel to the previous series Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast -.

New Series: BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA Set to premiere in Summer 2026, this new series introduces the virtual band Mugendai Mewtype. This marks a significant evolution in the franchise, blending traditional band storytelling with new virtual elements. Bushiroad has released the first key visual and promotional video, offering fans a first look at the new aesthetic.

Feature Film: Ave Mujica - prima aurora - Following the conclusion of the TV anime Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast -, Bushiroad announced a theatrical sequel titled Ave Mujica - prima aurora -. Scheduled for a Fall 2026 release, the film will continue the dramatic narrative of the Ave Mujica band members. A teaser visual and website have launched today to commemorate the announcement.

Both projects signify Bushiroad's continued commitment to expanding the BanG Dream! IP across different media formats and storytelling styles.



Media & Official Links

BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA

Official HP:

Official X:

Official YouTube Channel: @BDP_yumemita

Official TikTok: @mugendai_mewtype



Ave Mujica - prima aurora -

Official HP:

Official X:

Ave Mujica Official YouTube Channel: @bang_dream_AveMujica

BanG Dream! Official YouTube Channel: @bang_dream_official