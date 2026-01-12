MENAFN - GetNews) Scikoon Core Equipment Facilitates Successful Commissioning of Russia's 2700 TPD Soybean Preparation Workshop

On December 20, 2025, Russia's EXOIL Group's LLC 'CHERNOZEMYE' successfully completed the commissioning test of its 2700 TPD soybean preparation workshop, supported by Scikoon's equipment. This achievement once again validates Scikoon's strength in equipment supply and technical services within the international soybean processing industry. Once operational, this workshop will provide efficient and stable raw material preparation capacity, laying a solid foundation for downstream oil processing.

From December 9 to December 20, the Guangzhou Scikoon engineering team conducted a 12-day on-site service. This encompassed installation inspection, commissioning, and startup testing of the core equipment. Throughout this process, the team successfully addressed multiple challenges, including equipment interface adjustments, system integration, a complex on-site environment, and process parameter optimization. It is noteworthy that the LLC "CHERNOZEMYE" team cooperated fully and responded swiftly to on-site issues, providing crucial support for the smooth completion of the on-site service.

During the commissioning test, Scikoon engineers not only finalized equipment adjustments but also offered the client professional suggestions for process optimization. Furthermore, they conducted comprehensive training for the operational personnel. This training covered equipment functionality, operational guidance, trial-run demonstrations, and routine maintenance knowledge, ensuring the client's team could proficiently master equipment operation and maintenance key points, thereby enhancing production efficiency and operational safety.

The 2700 TPD soybean preparation workshop is equipped with core machinery provided by Scikoon, including:



Conditioner

Raw Material Screening Machines

Crackers

Aspirators

Flaking Mills

Counterflow Coolers

Soybean Hull Screening Machines

Lump Breakers Meal Crushers



The successful completion of the commissioning test not only demonstrates Scikoon's professional expertise in supplying large-scale oilseed processing equipment and technical services but also highlights the effective collaboration between the client's team and Scikoon's engineers.

Guangzhou Scikoon consistently adheres to the principles of "Professionalism, Reliability, and Innovation," dedicated to providing global clients with high-quality oilseed processing equipment and engineering services, and promoting the upgrading and sustainable development of the international oilseed processing industry.