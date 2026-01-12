403
Trump Determined to Take Over Greenland
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump declared Sunday that American acquisition of Greenland represents a critical national security imperative to prevent Russia or China from seizing control of the strategically vital Arctic territory under Danish sovereignty.
"If we don't take Greenland, Russia or China will take Greenland, and I am not going to let that happen ... but one way or the other, we're going to have Greenland," Trump told reporters on Air Force One en route to Washington, DC, from Florida.
The president framed the proposed territorial transfer as essential for Greenland's own protection and long-term prosperity.
"Greenland should make the deal, because Greenland does not want to see Russia or China take over," he said.
Trump emphasized his administration seeks full ownership rather than temporary territorial arrangements such as lease agreements—a definitive stance marking a significant departure from conventional diplomatic approaches.
"We're talking about acquiring, not leasing, not having it short-term. We're talking about acquiring. If we don't do it, Russia or China will, and that's not going to happen when I'm president," he added.
While acknowledging existing American military installations on the island, Trump argued current arrangements fall short of what national security demands require.
"You need ownership ... You really need title."
The remarks signal an aggressive pursuit of territorial expansion driven by concerns over strategic Arctic competition with rival superpowers Russia and China, both of whom have intensified their northern region activities in recent years.
