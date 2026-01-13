403
Senior Israeli officials advocate for permanent occupation of Gaza
(MENAFN) Senior Israeli political figures publicly argue on Monday in favor of a lasting Israeli presence in the Gaza Strip, openly contradicting a US-backed framework that explicitly excludes any form of Israeli occupation or annexation of the territory, according to reports.
The remarks are delivered during a conference held at Israel’s parliament under the title “Gaza – The Day After,” as stated by reports. The event brings together prominent right-wing voices to discuss Israel’s future role in the enclave once the current conflict ends.
Justice Minister Yariv Levin asserts that Israel must retain authority over Gaza as part of what he describes as the country’s broader territorial vision. He emphasizes this position by stating, “We need to be present in Gaza and across the entire Land of Israel,” adding, “This is, first and foremost, our country.”
Far-right lawmaker Simcha Rothman echoes this stance during the same gathering, insisting that Israel should continue exercising full control over the territory. He declares, “Israel must keep control of the Gaza Strip,” according to reports.
Discussions at the conference reportedly center on proposals that include the continuation of Israeli security dominance, the dismantling of Hamas’s military capabilities, and policies aimed at encouraging the forced removal of Palestinians from Gaza.
These public calls for permanent control emerge despite Israel’s formal endorsement of a plan announced by US President Donald Trump that explicitly rules out Israeli occupation or annexation of the enclave.
The proposal, unveiled in late September as part of a broader effort to end the war on Gaza, outlines a ceasefire, the release of Israeli captives, the disarmament of Hamas, a full Israeli withdrawal, the establishment of a technocratic governing body, and the deployment of an international stabilization force, according to reports.
