403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India says its defense purchases are determined by national interest
(MENAFN) India emphasized that its defense procurement decisions are guided solely by national interest, responding to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s comments urging New Delhi to reduce its reliance on Russian weapons. Merz, visiting India, highlighted the importance of closer defense cooperation between the two countries to achieve this goal.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stressed that India’s defense sourcing is not ideological but driven by strategic and practical considerations. He added that discussions with Germany regarding a potential deal for six submarines with Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems are progressing positively, involving technical, financial, and commercial aspects.
India has historically relied heavily on Russia for military hardware, with around 60% of its equipment of Russian origin, while also sourcing arms from France, Israel, and the US. In recent months, New Delhi approved defense acquisitions worth $7.6 billion in August 2025 and $8.5 billion in December, including more BrahMos missiles developed jointly with Russia.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stressed that India’s defense sourcing is not ideological but driven by strategic and practical considerations. He added that discussions with Germany regarding a potential deal for six submarines with Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems are progressing positively, involving technical, financial, and commercial aspects.
India has historically relied heavily on Russia for military hardware, with around 60% of its equipment of Russian origin, while also sourcing arms from France, Israel, and the US. In recent months, New Delhi approved defense acquisitions worth $7.6 billion in August 2025 and $8.5 billion in December, including more BrahMos missiles developed jointly with Russia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment