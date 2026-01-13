Drones Attack Military And Aircraft Repair Plants In Taganrog, Russia
Residents wrote on social media that the Atlant Aero factory and the PJSC Beriev Aircraft Company were hit.
Atlant Aero manufactures components for combat drones, control systems, and electronic warfare systems. Production is focused on the development of Orion drones and FPV drones.
Rostov Region Governor Yuriy Slyusar confirmed the attack on the region.
“Air Defense Forces are currently repelling an air attack on Taganrog. Details of the consequences on the ground are being clarified,” he wrote.Read also: Russia loses 950 soldiers in Ukraine war over past day
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 25, 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces launched successful strike on several Russian strategic facilities, including the Atlant Aero plant.
On the night of November 29, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes on several key facilities, including the PJSC Beriev Aircraft Company, where Tu-95 strategic bombers and A-50 AWACS aircraft are undergoing modernization.
