Canada Arrests Suspect In 2023 $20 Million Heist Another Accused Traced To India

MENAFN - Live Mint) Canada has arrested one of the accused in its largest heist of $20 million or ₹1.80 million that dates back to April 2023. The accused was nabbed not far from the crime scene. Arsalan Chaudhary, 43-year-old, was arrested by Peel Regional Police on Monday, January 12, after he landed at Canada's Toronto airport.

The Canadian police are also looking for two more individuals in connection with the heist – Simran Preet Panesar, 33, a former Air Canada employee, and Prasath Paramalingam, 36, both from Brampton, Ontario. Simran Preet Panesar is believed to be in India.

Arsalan Chaudhary has been charged with theft of over C$5,000 or ₹3.25 lakh, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offense.

The heist

The heist was reported on April 17, 2023 when about 400 kilograms of pure gold was offloaded from a flight at Toronto Pearson International Airport. The flight had landed from Zurich. The gold also carried C$2.5 million ($1.8 million) in cash.

However, the shipment of gold and cash disappeared after being transferred to another part of the airport. The ignited a cross-border manhunt, and three persons were zeroed in after months.

The haul of precious metal was equivalent to 6,600 bars and valued at more than C$20 million, police said at the time. The spot price of gold has more than doubled since then and is trading at record highs.

Investigators have named the case Project 24K and have filed more than 21 charges, working in coordination with the Philadelphia Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Arsalan Chaudhary, described as“of no fixed address,” was held for a bail hearing and attended the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton. It wasn't immediately possible to contact a representative for Chaudhary.

An extradition request has been put for Panesar, while Paramalingam failed to appear in court on August 19, 2024.

An additional warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Durante King-Mclean, also from Brampton, for theft and possession of property obtained by crime. King-Mclean has pleaded guilty to firearms trafficking charges in the US, Peel police said.

