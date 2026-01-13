403
Russia Protests Archaeologist Alexander Butyagin's Arrest in Warsaw
(MENAFN) Russia announced Tuesday it formally summoned Polish Ambassador Krzysztof Krajewski to protest archaeologist Alexander Butyagin's detention in Warsaw at Ukraine's request, demanding his immediate release.
The Foreign Ministry disclosed in a statement that the diplomat was called in Monday and notified that Ukraine's charges are "absurd."
"The explicitly politicized and speculative nature of the persecution of the Russian scientist by Ukraine is highlighted by the fact that the Ukrainian request through Interpol was not implemented, and Alexander Butyagin visited several European countries shortly before his arrest in Poland," the statement said.
Butyagin was apprehended in Poland on December 11, 2025, following Kyiv's extradition request. Ukraine deems archaeological missions he directed in Crimea beginning in 1999 as unlawful.
The ministry stated it provided documentation proving Butyagin, employed by the Russian State Hermitage Museum, has conducted research on the Kerch Peninsula for decades and secured all necessary authorizations, including from Ukrainian officials prior to 2014.
"Throughout his work, Butyagin obtained all necessary permits from appropriate competent authorities, including those of Ukraine prior to 2014," the ministry said.
The statement added that Poland was pressed to free Butyagin without delay.
In 2014, following a controversial referendum, Crimea was "integrated" into the Russian Federation. This action is considered "an annexation" by Ukraine and much of the international community, but is viewed by Russia as a legitimate reunification. The peninsula's status remains a central point of geopolitical contention.
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in the case of Ukraine vs. Russia concerning Crimea ruled that Russia exercises "effective control" over Crimea since 2014, meaning that de facto Russian authorities control the territory, and Butyagin could not obtain authorization from Ukraine.
