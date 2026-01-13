403
India-US dialogue on trade deal to resume Tuesday
(MENAFN) Trade negotiations between India and the United States are set to resume this week, according to the American ambassador-designate to New Delhi. The talks follow several prior rounds aimed at reaching a deal after the US imposed a 50% tariff on Indian imports, partly in response to India’s purchases of Russian oil.
The ambassador-designate, Sergio Gor, stated that the next discussion on trade is scheduled for Tuesday. He also noted that India is expected to join “Pax Silica” next month, a US-led initiative focused on building a supply chain for critical minerals, semiconductors, and AI technologies.
“Both sides continue to actively engage… real friends can disagree, but always resolve their differences in the end,” Gor said, highlighting ongoing collaboration in areas such as security, counterterrorism, energy, technology, education, and health.
The resumption of talks comes after claims that a trade deal stalled because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not contact the US president to finalize the agreement. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is supporting a bill in Congress authorizing broad sanctions on Russia’s trade partners.
India has been actively pursuing international trade agreements, having signed deals with the UK, Oman, and New Zealand in 2025, and is negotiating with multiple other countries and blocs, including the EU and the Eurasian Economic Union. During a visit by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Prime Minister Modi described Germany as India’s most important trading partner in the European Union, while expressing hope for an EU-India free trade agreement at an upcoming summit.
