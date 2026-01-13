Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SDF Detonates Key Syria Bridge

2026-01-13 06:41:58
(MENAFN) The YPG/SDF destroyed a critical bridge in Aleppo's northern countryside Tuesday, hours after Syrian military forces designated three regional towns as restricted military zones, Syrian media outlets confirmed.

Media reported the explosion occurred at a bridge located in Am Teenah village, positioned north of Aleppo city.

The targeted bridge serves as a dividing line between territories under SDF control and regions administered by the Syrian government, according to the broadcaster's account.

The demolition followed a Syrian Army warning regarding SDF troop movements in the region, with military officials demanding all armed factions relocate east of the Euphrates River.

Syrian military authorities announced the immediate designation of three area towns as closed military zones, pledging to implement comprehensive measures to stop the territory from becoming a launch point for hostile operations.

MENAFN

