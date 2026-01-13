403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SDF Detonates Key Syria Bridge
(MENAFN) The YPG/SDF destroyed a critical bridge in Aleppo's northern countryside Tuesday, hours after Syrian military forces designated three regional towns as restricted military zones, Syrian media outlets confirmed.
Media reported the explosion occurred at a bridge located in Am Teenah village, positioned north of Aleppo city.
The targeted bridge serves as a dividing line between territories under SDF control and regions administered by the Syrian government, according to the broadcaster's account.
The demolition followed a Syrian Army warning regarding SDF troop movements in the region, with military officials demanding all armed factions relocate east of the Euphrates River.
Syrian military authorities announced the immediate designation of three area towns as closed military zones, pledging to implement comprehensive measures to stop the territory from becoming a launch point for hostile operations.
Media reported the explosion occurred at a bridge located in Am Teenah village, positioned north of Aleppo city.
The targeted bridge serves as a dividing line between territories under SDF control and regions administered by the Syrian government, according to the broadcaster's account.
The demolition followed a Syrian Army warning regarding SDF troop movements in the region, with military officials demanding all armed factions relocate east of the Euphrates River.
Syrian military authorities announced the immediate designation of three area towns as closed military zones, pledging to implement comprehensive measures to stop the territory from becoming a launch point for hostile operations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment