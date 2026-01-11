Elders First: Reclaiming Respect And Responsibility In Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Kashmir's landscapes tell stories of endurance and care, just like the elders in our homes.

They have built families with love and sacrifice, but today their role is shrinking as priorities change.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elders are the heart of family life. They give guidance, stability, and wisdom that money cannot buy. They spend decades supporting their children and grandchildren, often putting their own dreams aside. Their reward is seeing their family succeed.

The sacrifices elders make are often invisible but enormous. They work long hours to provide for their families, prioritize education and well-being, and pass down traditions.

Every success we enjoy today is built on their perseverance.

Elders also preserve culture and values through stories, daily lessons, and shared experiences. Losing sight of this weakens both family bonds and community memory.

Ignoring or disrespecting elders shows misplaced priorities.

Families that overlook their seniors can create patterns that affect future generations.

Honouring elders restores balance. Listening to their advice, valuing their stories, and including them in decisions keeps both culture and emotional health alive.

Financial challenges make respect even harder in Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many elders face long retirements without enough support. Retirement loans or savings products for seniors are rare. Families often use elders' savings for weddings, housing, or education.