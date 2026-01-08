Tilak Varma Injury Update: What Happened To The Youngster? Latest On His Surgery Ahead Of IND Vs NZ

Team India batter Tilak Varma is facing a major setback after suffering an abdominal injury that could rule him out of the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand. According to reports from The Indian Express, the left‐hander is likely to undergo surgery following severe pain in his abdomen on January 7.

Tilak Varma was rushed to a hospital in Rajkot, where scans were conducted and sent to doctors at the Centre of Excellence. Medical experts have advised surgery, with recovery expected to take three to four weeks. This timeline makes his participation in the five‐match T20I series against New Zealand highly unlikely.

The injury comes at a critical juncture for India, with the T20 World Cup scheduled to begin on February 7. India's home series against New Zealand is set to start on January 21, leaving little room for Varma to regain fitness before the global tournament.

A source from the Indian board confirmed the seriousness of the situation, stating that Varma's chances of playing the entire series against New Zealand look bleak. The setback is particularly untimely given his recent form and importance in India's batting lineup.

Tilak Varma has been one of India's most consistent performers in T20Is over the past two years. His ability to bat across positions has made him a vital cog in the side. In the recent five‐match series against South Africa, he scored 187 runs at an average above 62, helping India secure a 3‐1 victory.

His performances in 2025 were equally impressive, averaging 47.25 in 20 T20Is with four half‐centuries. Among those knocks was a match‐winning unbeaten 69 in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan, underlining his temperament in high‐pressure situations.

Overall, Tilak Varma's T20I record stands out with 1,183 runs in 40 matches at an average exceeding 49 and a strike rate of 144.09. His tally includes two centuries, further highlighting his ability to dominate attacks.

Even in domestic cricket, Varma has continued to shine. In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 143 runs across two matches at an average of 71.50, reinforcing his consistency across formats.

India recently announced their 15‐member squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup, with Varma included. His injury now raises questions about team balance and preparation, as selectors and management await clarity on his recovery timeline.