Jisshu Sengupta Says He Never Watched Hindi Or Bengali Movies Growing Up Despite Father Being Theatre Star

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Bengali superstar Jishu Sengupta has revealed that neither Hindi nor Bengali cinema had any influence on him during his growing-up years, despite coming from a family with a theatre background.

Sharing details into his early life as a child, the actor said he was never inclined towards acting and was instead focused on sports and music.

“My father was an actor, primarily in theatre, and my mother used to say that one actor in the family is enough. So I was never into acting,” said Jisshu.

He added,“I was a cricketer, I played for Bengal Under-19. I was a drummer, and I still am. I have a band. I was more into music and cricket. I was never into studies. But then by default, today, I am going to complete almost 30 years in the industry next year,” he said.

Jisshu Sengupta, who began his career in television before transitioning to films, emerged as one of the most prominent faces in Bengali cinema.

He also went on to making a mark in Hindi films.

Over the years, he has been part of acclaimed projects such as“Autograph”,“Chotushkone”,“Jaatishwar” and“Ek Je Chhilo Raja” in Bengali cinema, along with unmissable appearances in Hindi films including“Barfi!”,“Piku”,“Mardaani” and“Shakuntala Devi”.

The actor is now gearing up for his upcoming film“Bhoot Bangla”, which features Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and late veteran star Asrani.

The film, which was earlier slated to release on March 10, is now scheduled to hit theatres on April 17.

–IANS

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