US Keeps Door Open For Iran Talks Despite Trump's War-Time Threats

The United States has reaffirmed its willingness to engage in diplomatic talks with Tehran, even as the military conflict between the US-Israel alliance and Iran continues. This diplomatic stance remains on the table despite US President Donald Trump's renewed warnings regarding the potential destruction of the Islamic Republic's "civilian infrastructure."

During a television interview on Thursday, US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott told Al Jazeera that while President Trump had sought "talks with Iran before the war," he accused the Iranian government of a persistent "pursuit of a nuclear weapon." Pigott emphasised the administration's dual-track approach, stating, "The president is always open to diplomacy, but he's also been clear we will see his objectives be fulfilled here."

US President Claims Victory, Lacks Exit Strategy

These remarks follow a national address by President Trump late on Wednesday, in which he claimed the US is "winning the war." However, as reported by Al Jazeera, the President stopped short of detailing an exit strategy or presenting a plan to "reopen the Strait of Hormuz," a vital waterway whose closure has caused global energy prices to soar.

A History of Escalation and Diplomacy

The current hostilities, launched on February 28, follow a previous escalation known as "Operation Midnight Hammer," where US forces targeted Iran's three main nuclear facilities.

Pigott defended the administration's history of engagement, telling Al Jazeera that "the president always prefers diplomacy" and highlighted the President's efforts to seek a non-military solution prior to that operation. According to Al Jazeera, the State Department spokesperson further claimed that following the strikes in June 2025, "the door for diplomacy was opened yet again," yet he alleged that the Iranian leadership remained committed to its nuclear ambitions.

Conflicting Reports on Nuclear Program

These claims persist despite assessments from US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard, who previously noted that "Iran is not building a nuclear weapon" and that there have been "no efforts" to rebuild enrichment capacity following the US strikes.

Despite these conflicting reports, Pigott maintained that the US is actively involved in "diplomatic engagement at the highest levels of this administration" to secure American interests and oversee the destruction of Iran's military capabilities. He further told Al Jazeera that the "intolerable threat" of a nuclear-armed Iran justified the current pressure, particularly as Tehran has retaliated with strikes against US assets and regional "civilians and civilian infrastructure."

Trump Issues 'Make a Deal' Ultimatum

The tension was further underscored when President Trump shared footage of a US attack targeting a "major civilian bridge" in Iran. In a social media post, Trump issued a stern ultimatum: "IT IS TIME FOR IRAN TO MAKE A DEAL BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE, AND THERE IS NOTHING LEFT OF WHAT STILL COULD BECOME A GREAT COUNTRY."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)