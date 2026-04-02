Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain, Storms Forecast Issued For The Weekend Check

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The heat is rising as the month of Chaitra ends, but the weather department is predicting major storms and rain across districts over the weekend. A western disturbance will bring rain to several districts

For now, the spell of storms and rain is over in South Bengal. The heat is increasing, and this trend will continue. The weather department says the maximum temperature in South Bengal districts could rise by up to 6 degrees in the next few days. Read the full report for details.South Bengal is set for a 4-6 degree temperature rise this week. Discomfort from humidity will also increase. For now, there is no chance of rain in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, West Bardhaman, and Birbhum.The weather department says dry westerly and north-westerly winds will blow over South Bengal for a few days. This will push temperatures much higher than normal. A weather warning is in place for several districts today, Thursday.A hot and humid weather warning has been issued for today in South 24 Parganas, Howrah, West Medinipur, Bankura, West Bardhaman, and Purulia. This warning will continue on Friday and Saturday for Kolkata, Birbhum, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, West Medinipur, Bankura, West Bardhaman, and Purulia.North Bengal is getting a double dose of storms and rain. The rain forecast continues until today, Thursday, with a chance of light to moderate showers. All districts including Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, Malda, Alipurduar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Darjeeling, and Kalimpong have a rain forecast. Temperatures will rise everywhere after this.

The sky in Kolkata will be mainly clear. High moisture in the air will increase humidity-related discomfort. The maximum temperature is 33.8 degrees Celsius, and the minimum is 26 degrees Celsius.

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