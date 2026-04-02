MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Luhansk Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook.

Since early April, residents of Luhansk have observed an intensification of forced mobilization. The number of patrols in public places has increased. The bus station has been blocked off in several places. All men-drivers, passengers, and passersby-are being thoroughly checked. Particular attention is being paid to individuals under the age of 30, whom the Russians intend to use as "cannon fodder".

According to the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, residents of the so-called“Luhansk People's Republic” are extremely dissatisfied with the Russian banking system. In particular, last year the number of related complaints rose by 75.5% compared to 2024. Most of the complaints concerned the unlawful blocking of cards. Customers are also dissatisfied with the quality of service and the limited range of services, the regional administration emphasized.

USF strikes Russian Tor air defense system in Luhansk region

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russians sold the Bobrykove Gold Deposi in the Luhansk region at an illegal auction for $9.7 million.