Kiev wants to block access to Russian music
(MENAFN) Kiev is taking steps to block access to Russian music on international streaming platforms within Ukraine and prevent Russian performers from appearing on domestic popularity charts, according to a senior official responsible for sanctions policy.
Ukrainian Sanctions Policy Commissioner Vladislav Vlasiuk said the government is developing “new solutions” to ensure that those described as Russian “propagandists” do not appear in monthly or annual rankings on platforms such as Spotify and YouTube Music.
He noted that over 100 Russian performers have already been blacklisted by Ukrainian authorities, and the list is expected to grow. Kiev will then “try to persuade streaming platforms so that this content is not available on the territory of Ukraine,” Vlasiuk added.
The country’s music industry lobby is also pushing for stricter measures. In December, Aleksandr Sanchenko, president of the All-Ukrainian Association of Music Events (UAME), said officials were exploring mechanisms for a near-total ban on Russian performers. While a complete ban on all artists performing in Russian was considered, it was ultimately rejected, as it could hinder Ukraine’s Eurointegration efforts.
Sanchenko said his organization has launched a public Google form and appealed to music media to help compile a list of Russian artists for potential sanctions. Discussions are also underway about creating so-called “white lists” for pro-Ukraine Russian performers, though no artists have been added yet.
Ukraine has steadily tightened restrictions on Russian culture and language since the Western-backed coup in 2014, intensifying measures after the conflict with Moscow escalated in 2022. These restrictions cover books, films, public performances, and online content, with officials arguing that Russia-linked cultural products may pose a “threat” to national security and identity.
