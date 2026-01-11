403
Turkey dispatches sixth “Goodness Ship” carrying 2 aid to Sudan
(MENAFN) Türkiye has sent its sixth “Goodness Ship” from the port city of Mersin, carrying 2,600 tons of humanitarian supplies to Sudan, as part of ongoing relief efforts for those affected by the country’s prolonged conflict.
The shipment was organized under the coordination of the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) in collaboration with local authorities, civil society organizations, and the Qatar Fund for Development.
Ali Hamza Pehlivan, head of AFAD, highlighted that Türkiye has actively responded to the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, noting that previous aid deliveries in 2024 included 5,500 tons of supplies and 30,000 tents sent across three vessels just last month. The latest cargo contains food, personal hygiene items, medical equipment, and shelter materials.
“Taking into account how the shelter needs of people displaced in Sudan had reached a critical level in December, we began sending goodwill ships on Dec. 7," Pehlivan said. "Sending three ships in a row, we tried to support the shelter needs of our brothers and sisters there.”
He also emphasized that Türkiye’s humanitarian efforts in Gaza are ongoing, with the 20th aid ship scheduled for departure next week, bringing the total aid delivered so far to nearly 105,000 tons.
Sudan has been engulfed in a violent struggle between the national army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023, resulting in thousands of deaths and displacing millions.
Currently, the RSF controls almost all five states in the Darfur region, with the exception of some northern areas in North Darfur that remain under army authority. Meanwhile, the Sudanese army continues to hold sway over most of the remaining 13 states across southern, northern, eastern, and central Sudan, including the capital, Khartoum.
