Bitcoin Whales Decrease Longs, Spark New Bullish Trend Indicators

Bitcoin Whales Signal Bullish Reversal as Long Positions Decline

Bitcoin whales are exhibiting a significant shift in their trading behavior, unloading long positions after a prolonged period of market exposure decline. This move is seen by many analysts as a potential precursor to a bullish reversal, reminiscent of past market cycles.



Whales on Bitfinex are rotating out of BTC long positions, a pattern that has historically preceded substantial price rallies.

Experts suggest a Wyckoff-style“spring” bottom may be forming, indicating a potential major reversal.

Whale holdings have decreased by approximately 220,000 BTC in 2025, signaling a maturing market. Conversely, retail investors have increased their exposure, supporting the view of a more robust, diversified investor base.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned:

Crypto → BTC

Sentiment: Bullish

Price impact: Positive. The reduction in whale long positions could signal an imminent rally, especially if historical patterns repeat.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold or cautiously accumulate, as these shifts often mark the early stages of a new upward trend.

Market context: The broader crypto market currently exhibits signs of stabilization, with on-chain data indicating a shift toward more diversified participation.

Recent data from TradingView highlights that whale long positions on Bitfinex peaked at around 73,000 BTC in late December before beginning a marked decline. This pattern has historically signaled impending price movements, with previous instances leading to notable rally phases. The current unwinding, described by analyst MartyParty, suggests that whale activity is aligning with a Wyckoff spring pattern-an accumulation phase that often precedes substantial upward movement.

Historically, such unwinds in whale long positions have been followed by sharp rallies, with previous cycles seeing Bitcoin surge from lows near $75,000 to targets exceeding $135,000. The current market appears to be transitioning from a phase dominated by whale accumulation to broader participation, as smaller investors step up their holdings - a hallmark of a maturing cycle.

On-chain analytics from CryptoQuant illustrate that overall whale holdings have diminished by over 200,000 BTC in the past year, although this decline coincides with increased activity among retail investors. According to CryptoZeno, this shift signifies a market moving toward more distributed ownership and enhanced long-term stability, despite existing volatility.

Despite the decline in whale concentration, the market remains optimistic, with some analysts arguing that the current cycle's maturation sets the stage for significant price appreciation. As Bitcoin consolidates near $91,500, experts are watching for fractal patterns similar to previous bullish moves, which could push prices toward $135,000 or higher in the coming months.

