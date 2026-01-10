403
Australia faces widespread devastation bushfires
(MENAFN) Southeastern Australia is facing widespread devastation as more than 35 bushfires continue to burn across the state of Victoria, resulting in the loss of at least 130 structures. The situation prompted Premier Jacinta Allan to declare a state of disaster on Saturday.
Power outages have affected roughly 20,000 homes in regional Victoria, as fire authorities urged residents in several areas to evacuate due to uncontrolled blazes. Reports indicate that approximately 300,000 hectares have already been scorched by the fires.
Meanwhile, off the coast of North Queensland, a category two cyclone has formed, posing threats to houses and large trees, with forecasts warning of heavy rainfall and flooding.
Authorities have imposed a total fire ban across Victoria for Sunday. Similar bans have been enforced in the Australian Capital Territory, while parts of Western Australia continue to face extreme fire danger conditions.
The region has been enduring an intense heatwave this week, one of the most severe in recent memory, which has exacerbated fire conditions and complicated containment efforts.
