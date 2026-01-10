403
Jordan, U.S. Reinforce Support for YPG/SDF Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Jordan and the United States have jointly reinforced their backing for ceasefire initiatives and the "peaceful withdrawal" of the terrorist organization YPG/SDF from northern Syria's Aleppo city.
The declaration emerged from Friday discussions between Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and U.S. Envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack in the capital Amman, detailed in a Saturday Foreign Ministry statement that Barrack subsequently posted on U.S. social media company X.
According to the release, Safadi and Barrack examined Syrian developments "in the context of ongoing cooperation and coordination to support the Syrian government's efforts to ensure Syria's security, sovereignty, unity, and stability, and to safeguard the rights and safety of all Syrian citizens."
Both nations "reaffirmed the Kingdom's and the United States' commitment to supporting efforts aimed at consolidating the ceasefire, ensuring the peaceful withdrawal of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from Aleppo, and guaranteeing the security and protection of all civilians," the statement noted.
The diplomats emphasized "the need for the immediate implementation of the March 10, 2025 Agreement, which both the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces have previously committed to."
Discussions extended to southern Syrian territories, where Safadi and Barrack pledged continued collaborative action implementing "the roadmap to end the crisis in Suwayda and stabilize southern Syria," established Sept. 16, 2025, which "underscored the necessity of reaching a comprehensive resolution to the situation in Suwayda."
Saturday saw the Syrian Army declare completion of comprehensive security operations throughout Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood amid intensifying confrontations with the YPG/SDF terror group.
Since Tuesday, the YPG/SDF has launched artillery strikes against residential zones, civilian infrastructure, and Syrian Army installations in Aleppo.
These assaults have resulted in nine fatalities and 55 wounded, forcing approximately 165,000 residents to flee the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud districts.
March 10, 2025 marked the Syrian presidency's announcement of an agreement facilitating the SDF's incorporation into state structures, reinforcing national territorial integrity and opposing separatist movements.
Officials indicate that in subsequent months, the SDF has demonstrated no meaningful compliance with agreement provisions.
Damascus has amplified nationwide security measures following the Assad regime's December 2024 removal after 24 years governing Syria.
