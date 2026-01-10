403
Federal Agent Shooting of Minnesota Woman Sparks Protests in U.S.
(MENAFN) Nationwide demonstrations intensified Thursday following the fatal shooting of a Minnesota woman by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, triggering widespread civil unrest and school closures.
Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three and U.S. citizen, died Wednesday after being shot by federal agents in Minneapolis. The incident has sparked fierce confrontations between protesters and law enforcement across multiple American cities.
Educational institutions in Minneapolis shuttered Thursday and Friday as local authorities braced for escalating tensions. Near the Whipple federal building on Minneapolis's periphery, demonstrators faced off against federal forces, with multiple arrests documented.
Social media footage captured by witnesses showed federal officers detaining protesters while crowds shouted "Go home!" and "Police state!" according to videos circulating online.
In New York City, activists converged on the World Trade Center during a press briefing by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The demonstration followed a late Wednesday march to Foley Square in lower Manhattan.
Organizers have announced planned protests Thursday evening in Washington, D.C., New York City, Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, and numerous other metropolitan areas nationwide.
President Donald Trump and federal officials maintain the shooting constituted self-defense, alleging Good attempted to strike agents with her vehicle.
However, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Governor Tim Walz have questioned this narrative, with witness accounts and video evidence suggesting Good was fleeing rather than attacking officers.
Multiple camera angles disseminated rapidly across social platforms appear to contradict the official version. The footage seemingly indicates the shooting officer stood outside Good's vehicle trajectory when discharging his weapon.
One video clip shows Good's SUV stationary mid-street for unclear reasons, with several unmarked federal vehicles visible in the distance.
