Syrian army says YPG/SDF uses civilians as shields in Aleppo
(MENAFN) The Syrian Defense Ministry stated that its operations in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood of Aleppo are proceeding slowly and carefully because the YPG/SDF terror group is using civilians as “human shields.”
The ministry explained that this tactic is being employed by the group to hinder military operations, and as a result, the army is conducting its missions “slowly and with extreme caution” to avoid harming residents. During search operations, some heavy weapons belonging to the group were also seized.
Meanwhile, clashes between Syrian forces and the group continue in the area. Reports indicate that the army has regained control of multiple positions previously held by the terror organization in Sheikh Maqsoud.
The Syrian Army said late Friday that the operation began after all deadlines given to the YPG/SDF to withdraw from the neighborhood had expired.
