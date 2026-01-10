403
Minnesota officials open independent probe into fatal ICE shooting
(MENAFN) Officials in the US state of Minnesota announced on Friday that they are initiating an independent inquiry into the death of a woman in Minneapolis who was shot by an agent from a federal immigration enforcement agency.
The state’s Attorney General’s Office revealed that it is beginning a joint investigation with the county prosecutor’s office “to collect and preserve evidence to support investigation into the killing of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.” Authorities explained that after a federal investigative agency withdrew its cooperation, the two local offices coordinated closely to ensure transparency for residents.
The fatal incident occurred on Wednesday, coinciding with a period in which the national government had intensified immigration enforcement actions in Minnesota, according to reports.
During the operation, the agent involved was part of a highly trained tactical unit within the federal immigration agency, as noted by a senior official from the Department of Homeland Security.
Homeland Security’s top official described Good’s behavior prior to the shooting as an “act of domestic terrorism.” Meanwhile, the US President claimed that Good “ran over” an officer, framing that as the reason for the agent’s use of lethal force.
This announcement of a state-level review comes amid broader controversy and debate about jurisdiction and the handling of the case, as local officials have pushed for greater involvement in gathering evidence and ensuring accountability, according to reports.
