Pope Leo XIV Reaffirms Two-State Solution As Best Path To Lasting Middle East Peace

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Rome, Jan. 9 (Petra)-- Pope Leo XIV has reaffirmed that the two-state solution remains the most viable institutional framework for achieving a lasting and comprehensive peace in the Middle East, stressing the Holy See's commitment to supporting any initiative aimed at ending the conflict.The Pope expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in the West Bank, strongly condemning violations against Palestinian civilians, who, he said, have the full right to live in peace and security on their own land.Speaking during his annual New Year's address to members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See, held in the Hall of Blessings at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican, the Pope emphasized that respect for this right is a cornerstone of any international effort to achieve stability and peace in the region.Reflecting on global developments over the past year, Pope Leo XIV underscored the urgent need to seek peaceful and just solutions to conflicts worldwide and to halt military actions that target civilians in all parts of the world.He stressed the importance of respecting international humanitarian law and highlighted the fundamental role of the family in protecting human life and promoting the values of social solidarity.The Pope also addressed the significance of religious freedom and freedom of conscience, warning of a growing number of violations of these rights globally and calling for their full protection for all religions and faith communities.He affirmed that the Holy See demands full respect for religious freedom and freedom of worship not only for Christians, but for all religious groups around the world.Concluding his address, Pope Leo XIV called for humility of heart and the courage to forgive, emphasizing that these virtues form a solid foundation for building lasting peace.He urged all people to embrace tolerance and reject the language of violence in order to foster a world grounded in justice and harmony.