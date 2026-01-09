Abigail Harrison Moore

Professor of Art History and Museum Studies, School of Fine Art, History of Art and Cultural Studies, University of Leeds

I am Professor of Art History and Museum Studies in the School of Fine Art, History of Art and Cultural Studies at the University of Leeds. Here, I developed the University's very successful masters programme in Art Gallery and Museum Studies, and co-developed its sister programme, MA Arts Management and Heritage Studies. I have developed and run a wide range of projects for teachers and pupils, including Art Teachers Connect (a teacher residential programme; atcuk), the Discover ARTiculation Challenge, Discovery Days in museums and galleries, the University's EPQ programme and the Post Graduate Certificate in Teacher's Research and Practice, and have contributed to an award winning MOOC on academic skills for pupils undertaking research projects.

My research focusses on art and design history of the late nineteenth century and early twentieth century, particularly the Arts and Crafts Movement. My last monograph, Fraud, Fakery and False Business (Continuum, 2011), considered the social, legal and political dimensions of the art and antiques market in 1920's England. More recently, I have been working on an international project on gender and the histories and cultures of energy supply, leading to the publication of the co-edited book - In a New Light; Histories of Women and Energy (MQUP, 2021). In the UK, I am very focussed on creative education in schools, have helped develop the curriculum in my subject areas and have written widely on the educational challenges for young people from low social and economic groups and the 'problem' of cultural capital. I am currently combining these two strands of my research and practice working with Leeds Museum's Preservative Party of 14-24 year olds on a participatory research project to co-produce histories of women and energy in the home. We are using domestic energy objects in the collections to think about who has been missing from energy history in the past, and why they are invisible, to explore how and why they need to be included in conversations about energy in the present and future. You can listen to the group speak about this project on our podcast;



2017–present Chair professor, Professor of Art History and Museum Studies, University of Leeds

2010–2017 Associate professor, School of Fine Art, History of Art and Cultural Studies, University of Leeds 1998–2010 Lecturer, School of Fine Art, History of Art and Cultural Studies, University of Leeds



2001 University of Southampton, PhD History of Art

1995 University of Manchester, PG Dip Museum Studies 1994 University of St Andrews, MA History of Art



2021 In a New Light; Histories of Women and Energy, MQUP 2011 Fraud, Fakery and False Business, Continuum



2024 Whose Power? The Power of the Podcast as a Youth Participatory Research Method and Output. Role: PI Funding Source: Research England 2023 Empowering Women: Co-producing Histories of Women and Energy Role: PI Funding Source: Arts and Humanities Research Council

