Pulse Oximeters Market At The Heart Of Remote Care: A USD 6.76 Billion Growth Opportunity By 2034
Ottawa, Jan. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pulse oximeter market
Key Takeaways
- North America registered dominance in the market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034. By component, the monitors segment dominated the market in 2024. By component, the sensor segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the upcoming years. By type, the tabletop/bedside pulse oximeter segment led the pulse oximeter market in 2024. By type, the portable pulse oximeter segment is expected to witness rapid expansion during the forecast period. By age group, the adult segment held the dominating share of the market in 2024. By age group, the pediatric segment is estimated to grow notably in the coming years. By end-use, the hospital segment captured the largest revenue share of the market in 2024. By end-use, the home care segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.
What are the Ongoing Developments in the Pulse Oximeter?A pulse oximeter is a small, non-invasive medical device that is used by clipping onto a finger to record blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and heart rate. Whereas the global pulse oximeter market is driven by a rise in instances of COPD, asthma, sleep apnea
What are the Prominent Drivers in the Pulse Oximeter Market?A significant catalyst is continuous breakthroughs in remote patient monitoring (RPM) and telehealth smart devices
What are the Major Trends in the Pulse Oximeter Market?
- In December 2025, Owlet, Inc. entered into a new durable medical equipment (DME) partnership with 1 Natural Way to expand access to Owlet's FDA-cleared prescription pulse oximeter, BabySat. In November 2025, OMRON Healthcare made a second investment in Tricog Health to bolster AI-assisted cardiac care in India. In May 2025, Swiss HealthTech startup Aktiia raised €37 million for a blood pressure platform and rebranding to Hilo.
What is the Significant Challenge in the Pulse Oximeter Market?
The market is facing substantial limitations due to its inaccuracy for darker skin tones and competition from smartwatches. Alongside the contribution of strict regulations, such as the FDA/EMA, with need for greater spending, are creating barriers to the overall market progression.
Regional Analysis
What Made North America Dominant in the Market in 2024?
By capturing a major share, North America led the pulse oximeter market in 2024. Along with a rise in chronic cases, the region is putting efforts into ground-breaking wireless connectivity, AI integration, and sophisticated sensors, like Masimo SET, with raised usability. As per a study, in 2024, nearly 16.5 million COPD cases, and 28-29 million people have asthma in the U.S. However, the U.S. FDA revealed new draft guidance that recommends extensive clinical performance testing for medical-grade pulse oximeters.In the U.S., demand for pulse oximeters is rising due to aging populations, higher chronic respiratory disease incidence, widespread home healthcare adoption
How did the Asia Pacific Expand Notably in the Market in 2024?
During the prospective period, the Asia Pacific will expand rapidly in the pulse oximeter market. Specifically, China & India are facing a huge burden of an ageing population with severe heart diseases, and these countries are fostering the production of cost-effective and highly-quality pulse oximeters domestically. A recent CMEF Shanghai Medical Products Exhibition showcased the display of diverse cutting-edge, groundbreaking electronic medical products, like newer fingertip and OLED oximeters.
For instance,
- In April 2025, Contec Medical Systems received FDA approval for its novel Bluetooth-enabled finger pulse oximeter, which offers real-time data transmission to mobile apps and telehealth services.
In China, increasing healthcare awareness, infrastructure investments, and a growing emphasis on early diagnosis of respiratory conditions are driving broader acceptance of pulse oximetry devices in both hospitals and community health, supporting robust market growth.
Segmental Insights
By component analysis
How did Monitors Segment Dominate the Pulse Oximeter Market in 2024?
In 2024, the monitors segment held a major revenue share of the market. They usually provide earlier detection of respiratory concerns, like COPD, asthma, etc, with effective assessment of fitness levels during exercise or at high altitudes, as well as tracking recovery from surgery. However, the market is fostering integration of wireless and cellular connectivity for ideal data transfer to healthcare providers and mobile apps, to explore robust remote patient monitoring and telehealth solutions.
On the other hand, the sensor segment is predicted to witness rapid expansion. Sensor offers rapid, non-invasive, and painless monitoring of blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and heart rate. Nowadays, researchers & firms are evolving sensors, which use multiple wavelengths of light to enhance accuracy, specifically for people with darker skin tones. Recently, Zynex submitted a 510(k) application to the FDA for Zynex NiCO CO-Oximeter, a non-invasive device, which utilizes patented laser technology to measure carboxyhemoglobin (carbon monoxide) levels in addition to oxygen saturation.
By type analysis
Which Type Led the Pulse Oximeter Market in 2024?
The tabletop/bedside pulse oximeter segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. These devices have a substantial role; integrating them in ICUs, operating rooms, and emergency departments, which enables real-time monitoring during complex surgical procedures and post-operative recovery. The latest bedside monitors are highly "connected," featuring Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and integration with Electronic Health Records
Moreover, the portable pulse oximeter segment will expand at the fastest CAGR. Rising demand and breakthroughs in remote patient monitoring and telehealth, as well as advances in Bluetooth/ Wi-Fi integration, with prominent developments in fingertip and wearable models, are resulting in the expansion of these devices. In recent days, Nonin Medical unveiled Nonin PureSAT 100, an advanced fingertip pulse oximeter with wireless connectivity, emphasizing remote monitoring services.
By age group analysis
Why did the Adult Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?
In 2024, the adult segment accounted for the biggest share of the pulse oximeter market. This age group is significantly facing a rise in COPD, asthma, and other severe respiratory diseases, and the expanding geriatric population is also fueling the market progression. Recently, Viatom Smart Ring Pulse Oximeter (O2Ring), a lightweight silicone ring, received FDA approval for spot checks or continuous data collection, with a built-in vibration alert for preset SpO2 or heart rate thresholds.
However, the pediatric segment is predicted to expand at a significant CAGR. The segmental growth is mainly propelled by increasing emphasis on early detection of congenital heart defects (CHDs) and metabolic disorders in newborns. The latest examples include Dr Trust Junior/Pediatric Series, such as the 212 and 216, which characterise child-friendly animal designs and use medical-grade silicone chambers to mitigate skin irritation, also facilitating perfusion index and SpO2 data.
By end-use analysis
Which End-Use Dominated the Pulse Oximeter Market in 2024?
The hospital segment led with the largest share of the market in 2024. In hospitals, a pulse oximeter allows faster detection of low oxygen (hypoxemia) to suggest periodic treatments, particularly oxygen therapy or ventilator adjustments, which ultimately optimizes outcomes for patients with respiratory/cardiac concerns, during surgery, and for vulnerable groups like newborns. Also, it offers complete patient details, such as respiration rate, hemoglobin levels, and leads to assessing fluid responsiveness.However, the home care segment is estimated to register rapid expansion. A prominent driver is the raised awareness from COVID-19, which resulted in regular oxygen monitoring becoming a lasting habit for many. The worldwide population is demanding small, easy-to-use devices for at-home use, like OTC (Over-the-Counter) models
What are the Revolutionary Developments in the Pulse Oximeter Market?
- In January 2026, Dr Odin launched a novel generation of smart medical devices by connecting wirelessly with smartphones, through the Dr Odin Health App, which encompasses a digital thermometer, infrared thermometer, pulse oximeter, upper arm blood pressure monitor, and foetal doppler. In September 2025, Baxter unveiled the Welch Allyn Connex 360 Vital Signs Monitor, FDA-approved and developed to record and transmit complete vitals, such as respiration rate and blood oxygen, for adults, pediatrics, and neonates in under one minute.
Pulse Oximeter Market Key Players List
- Smiths Group plc. Halmaplc Koninklijke Philips N.V. Medtronic plc Nihon Kohden Corporation Masimo Corporation Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd. Omron Healthcare, Inc. General Electric Company Nonin Medical, Inc.
Segments Covered in the Report
By Component
- Monitors Sensors
By Type
- Portable Pulse Oximeter
- Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Handheld Pulse Oximeter
- Tabletop/bedside Pulse Oximeter
By Age Group
- Adult Pediatric
By End Use
- Hospitals Home Care Outpatient Facilities Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S. Canada
- UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway
- Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand
- Brazil Mexico Argentina
- South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait
About UsTowards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research
