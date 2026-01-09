MADMIA Brings Hello Kitty Knee-High Socks With Iconic 3D Style

MENAFN - GetNews)



A playful Hello Kitty inspired design blends bold colour and texture, bringing character driven style to expressive fashion for all ages.

Mascot, NSW - January 9, 2026 - MADMIA brings its latest character release with the Hello Kitty knee-high socks, a playful fashion piece that blends bold colour, texture, and personality. Designed for fans of expressive footwear, this release reinforces MADMIA's position in the creative sock space with a design that stands out at first glance.

The Hello Kitty knee-high socks feature an intentionally mismatched look. One sock comes in pink with a plush 3D Hello Kitty head and a waving Hello Kitty knit pattern. The second sock appears in red with her signature apple motif and a soft 3D bow. The combination creates a visual contrast that aligns with MADMIA's reputation for fearless design and statement style.

This release adds to the brand's growing range of funny socks in Australia that shoppers seek for self expression and gifting. It also strengthens the label's appeal within the novelty socks market in Australia, where character driven fashion continues to gain traction across age groups.

"These socks capture joy in a very honest way. Hello Kitty represents warmth and nostalgia, and this design translates that feeling into a wearable form that sparks conversation and confidence the moment someone puts them on," a spokesperson said.

The socks follow a one size fits most format and suit ages 6 to 99. That flexibility makes them a strong option for families searching for the best socks for kids in Australia, while still appealing to teens and adults who enjoy playful fashion.

With New Year in mind, this launch also complements demand for festive shoppers who favour gifts with more colour and character. The design supports MADMIA's wider collection of unique socks in Australia that customers choose to elevate everyday outfits and special occasions alike.

"Our community looks for pieces that feel expressive rather than ordinary," added the spokesperson. "This release speaks to people who enjoy fashion with personality and a sense of fun that never feels limited by age."

MADMIA continues to build momentum in the global sock category through bold releases across its range. Australian customers ordering crazy socks get free shipping above $75 AUD. Returns are also available within 30 days, subject to unworn condition, original tags, and intact packaging.

About Company:

MADMIA is an Australian-based brand dedicated to creating crazy socks that are bold, unique, and full of personality. With designs that inspire happiness and self-expression, MADMIA is redefining the way people wear socks. Visit