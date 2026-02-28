403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE Ministry Says Intercepted, Destroyed 209 Iranian Drones, 137 Ballistic Missiles
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) UAE's ministry said a number of civilian properties had minor material damage as some debris fell in scattered areas of the country
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment