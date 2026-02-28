Indians Put Travel Plans On Hold Amid Escalating US‐Israel‐Iran Conflict

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amidfor the latest regional developments.]

Some Indian travellers heading to the US, Canada, and Europe are delaying their holiday plans, following the cancellation of flights to Western destinations via UAE and other Gulf states due to the Iran crisis.

“Fifty per cent of Indians heading West use airlines including Emirates and Etihad, flying in from India,” Ravi Gosain, president, Indian Association of Tour Operators, told Khaleej Times on Saturday.“They are now worried as alternate routes are very expensive compared to flights from the UAE.”

According to Gosain, the escalating conflict between US/Israel and Iran – with the latter targeting cities across the Gulf – is one of the worst crises posing enormous challenge to travellers to and from India to the West

Airspace closure in the UAE and other Gulf states means Indian travellers heading West have to look for other connecting flights, resulting in hefty jumps in fares. Those who are returning from holidays are also facing expensive alternatives going back to India.

“I have already started getting cancellations for my bookings and expect this to multiply over the coming days,” Vishwajeet Patil, president, Maharashtra Tour Organisers Association, told Khaleej Times.“I am afraid this war is having a catastrophic impact on the travel plans of thousands of Indians heading west.”

Patil said many Indians begin planning their summer holidays, especially the peak May-July season, now. And many of them prefer taking flights via the UAE as they get good deals on carriers such as Emirates and Etihad.“With the war escalating, nobody wants to travel. The Afghanistan-Pakistan war is also having a negative impact on travel to the region and beyond,” noted Patil.

Gosain added many Indians in the Gulf had also planned trips to the country during the Eid holidays, but if the war intensifies, they will not be able to head home for the break.

All major airlines connecting the Gulf to Kerala have informed passengers about the cancellations. They include IndiGo and Air India Express. Passengers at all state airports including Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Calicut and Kannur have urged passengers to check their flight status.

Travel agents recall facing similar issues last May after the attack in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir, when thousands of people – including many from the Gulf – cancelled all plans to visit north India.

NRI hotline

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has launched an emergency response unit to help NRIs or non-resident Indians and their relatives. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday directed the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (Norka) Department to establish a dedicated 24-hour helpdesk to assist the millions of Malayalis working across the Gulf.

"The developments have triggered anxiety in Kerala, which has a substantial diaspora presence,” said a spokesperson of Norka.“Ensuring stability in the Gulf is critical to both families and the state's remittance-driven economy.” Norka's 24-hour desk will coordinate with Indian embassies in the region, and provide real-time advisories to worried families in the state.



