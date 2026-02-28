Careem CEO Says Customers May Experience Delays In Delivery Times, Prioritises Rider Safety

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The CEO of Dubai-based Careem, a food delivery and ride-hailing app, said it prioritises rider safety among recent regional developments.

Mudassir Sheikha, who is also Careem's co-founder, said the company is "closely monitoring the unfolding situation." While teams are working around the clock to "navigate tactical challenges," customers may experience minor disruptions, he added.

Careem aims to keep its riders safe while ensuring the continuation of "providing essential services." The CEO said "we appreciate your patience and your kindness toward our frontline captains as we navigate this together."

On Saturday, UAE said it intercepted multiple waves of Iranian missiles. The country offered condolences to a Pakistani national who died as a result of the strikes.

UAE temporarily shut its airspace amid the regional developments. Dubai and Sharjah airports suspended all flights until further notice. UAE-based carriers like Emirates, Etihad, and Air Arabia also informed passengers of temporary suspensions.

Amid the tensions, UAE reassured its residents and visitors that their safety remains a top priority. The country's Ministry of Economy also said it held strategic reserves of staple goods that were plentiful and "safe", and urged citizens and residents to avoid stockpiling



