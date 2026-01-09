Ambassador Yin Chengwu Attends The Handover Ceremony Of China-Aid Police Supplies To Liberia

On January 7, Ambassador Yin Chengwu and Hon. Gregory O.W. Coleman, Inspector General of the Liberia National Police, attended the handover ceremony for the China-Aid police supplies project to Liberia. The event was also attended by Counselor Zhang Yimin of Chinese Embassy, Hon. William K. Mulbah, Deputy Inspector General for Administration of Liberia National Police, and others.

Ambassador Yin noted that these police supplies are one of the outcomes of the meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Joseph Nyuma Boakai during the Beijing Summit of the Forum of China-Africa Cooperation. They concretely demonstrate China's support for Liberia in strengthening its law enforcement capacity, reflect China's commitment to supporting the ARREST agenda of the Liberian government. Furthermore, they serve as a vivid demonstration of China-Liberia strategic partnership. China remains committed to strengthening law enforcement cooperation with Liberia and promoting the development of China-Liberia strategic partnership.

Coleman expressed gratitude for the long-term strong support from the Chinese side. He stated that the supplies would significantly enhance the operational capacity of the Liberian police. He reaffirmed Liberia's firm adherence to the One-China Principle and support for China's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Following the ceremony, both sides signed the handover certificate and cut the ribbon for the assisted supplies.

