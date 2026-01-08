Sharplink Channels Ethereum Reserves Into Regulated Restaking Push

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

SharpLink has moved $170 million worth of Ether into restaking arrangements on Linea, using Anchorage Digital as its custody and staking partner, signalling a calculated effort to extract yield from a growing corporate Ethereum treasury while leaning on regulated infrastructure to manage risk.

The deployment represents a defined slice of SharpLink's wider Ethereum holdings, which the company has disclosed at about $2.7 billion in value. By placing a portion of those assets into restaking, SharpLink is seeking to earn incremental rewards beyond conventional staking returns, while retaining exposure to the Ethereum ecosystem's expanding role in decentralised finance and institutional-grade blockchain applications.

The company said the Ether was restaked on Linea, an Ethereum layer-2 network built to offer lower transaction costs and faster settlement while maintaining compatibility with the main Ethereum chain. Restaking allows staked Ether to be reused to secure additional protocols or services, effectively stacking yield opportunities but also introducing more complex risk profiles. For treasury-focused firms like SharpLink, the approach reflects a balance between capital efficiency and prudence, particularly when executed through a regulated custodian.

Anchorage Digital's role is central to that risk calculus. The US-based digital asset platform provides regulated custody and staking services tailored to institutions, positioning itself as a bridge between traditional finance and blockchain networks. By routing the restaking activity through Anchorage, SharpLink is signalling to investors and counterparties that it is prioritising compliance, security and operational controls alongside yield generation.

SharpLink, traded under the ticker SBET, has emerged as one of a small but growing group of companies adopting an Ethereum-centric treasury strategy. Unlike firms that hold digital assets primarily as a balance-sheet hedge, SharpLink has framed its Ether position as an actively managed resource, deployed across staking, restaking and ecosystem participation. Executives have argued that Ethereum's transition to proof-of-stake and its expanding use in tokenisation, payments and decentralised applications justify a more engaged treasury approach.

The $170 million restaking move comes as restaking itself becomes a defining trend within the Ethereum economy. Protocols built around the concept promise higher returns by allowing staked assets to secure multiple layers of infrastructure, from data availability to middleware services. Advocates say this can improve capital efficiency and accelerate network development. Critics, however, warn that layered security dependencies could amplify systemic risk if not carefully managed.

Market observers note that institutional participation in restaking has been cautious so far, largely due to those concerns. SharpLink's decision to proceed through a regulated custodian and on a prominent layer-2 network suggests an attempt to mitigate such risks while still participating in the upside. It also underscores how corporate treasuries are becoming more sophisticated in their use of blockchain-native financial tools.

Ethereum's broader environment provides important context. Since shifting to proof-of-stake, the network has attracted increased institutional attention due to its lower energy footprint and predictable staking yields. Layer-2 networks like Linea have further expanded Ethereum's capacity, drawing activity from decentralised exchanges, gaming platforms and enterprise pilots. For treasury holders, these developments create a wider menu of yield strategies, but also demand more robust governance and oversight.

SharpLink has not indicated that it plans to restake a significantly larger portion of its holdings in the near term, suggesting a measured, portfolio-style approach. Analysts say this incremental strategy allows the company to assess performance, operational complexity and risk before committing more capital. It also aligns with the expectations of public-market investors, who tend to scrutinise crypto-related balance-sheet decisions closely.

