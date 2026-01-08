Wineries Increasingly Rely On Satellite Internet To Support Operations In Rural Vineyard Areas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As wineries continue to expand digital operations across production, hospitality, and direct-to-consumer sales, reliable internet access has become a growing concern-particularly for vineyards located in rural regions. An increasing number of wineries in California and Arizona are adopting satellite-based internet services to address connectivity gaps where fiber and other terrestrial options are limited or unreliable.

Internet connectivity now underpins many core winery functions, including reservation platforms, point-of-sale systems, inventory and compliance management, production monitoring, and communication between tasting rooms, production facilities, and administrative offices. In locations where traditional infrastructure is unavailable, satellite internet has emerged as a viable alternative for maintaining consistent access.

Connectivity also plays a key role in the guest experience. Wineries rely on stable internet for online reservations, wine club management, digital marketing, virtual tastings, and real-time communications with visitors-services that have become standard expectations across the wine and hospitality industries.

Beyond daily use, winery operators are placing greater emphasis on network resilience. Redundant internet configurations are increasingly being deployed to help ensure business continuity during outages caused by weather, construction damage, or service interruptions. Some multi-site winery operations are also using pooled data approaches to share bandwidth across tasting rooms, vineyards, and production facilities more efficiently.

John Whitford Communications, an authorized Starlink reseller, has been involved in the deployment of Starlink Business -Class Internet at wineries throughout California and Arizona. Founded in 1982, the company has worked with dozens of vineyard operators seeking reliable connectivity in remote areas, supporting installations that align with both current operational demands and long-term growth.

